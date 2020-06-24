Retired Bloomington baker wins thousands on scratch-off ticket
Retired Bloomington baker wins thousands on scratch-off ticket

Bob Bricker

Retired Bloomington baker Bob Bricker recently won $7,000 playing a Pay Me! Instant ticket.

BLOOMINGTON — A retired Bloomington baker has won $7,000 from a scratch-off Illinois Lottery ticket. 

Bob Bricker hit the prize on a Pay Me! Instant ticket.

“I couldn't believe it. I was at home with my wife and I thought I hit 100 dollars and that's what I was expecting,” he said in a statement released by the Illinois Lottery. “And then when I saw it was 1,000, I still couldn't believe it!”

Bricker looked at the back of the ticket and scratched to reveal the rest, and realized he had actually won $7,000.

“I was really excited and was ready to get my money right away,” Bricker said.

Bricker plays online and in-store Lottery games. He previously won prizes of $50 to $1,000 and plans to spend his new prize with his wife, Diane.

“Our 45th wedding anniversary is coming up early next year, and we plan to do something together. We would like to go somewhere for a couple days together.”

