Return of 'whole deal' McLean County Fair deemed a success

BLOOMINGTON — Michael Swartz described McLean County’s 2020 fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic as "minimal."
The fair manager said they held a private junior livestock show last year and brought out seven vendors for a food fest.
“We worked actually extensively with the health department to make sure that we met their protocol,” Swartz said.
On Sunday — the fifth and final day for the 2021 event — he said this year felt like the "whole deal."
“Yesterday, Saturday, was the biggest Saturday I’ve ever seen in my 17 years as the fair manager,” Swartz said. “It was huge.”
Megan Kops, 17, (left), Virginia Bagley, 6, (front), and Victoria Bagley, 9 (right) collided bumper cars Sunday at the McLean County Fair.
Attendance was a little above average during the day, he said, and the demo derby that night was packed.
“Standing room only,” he said.
“The derby is always our biggest grandstand event every year,” he continued.
So to Swartz, he sees this year’s fair as a success. When they started planning for 2021, he said he was only expecting two-thirds of their normal income.
“This stage, as of now, with four days behind us, we won’t be in the red,” he said.
Samantha Schaefer, at center, and Zoe Jones, to her left, go on the Pharaoh's Fury boat ride Sunday at the McLean County Fair.
The fair manager said they also had a wonderful partnership this year with the Ya Bud Club. Swartz said we went to David D. Stiles' parents two years ago and suggested they bring their fundraiser to the county fair.
According to the Ya Bud Club's website, the charitable organization was established
in honor of 2017 Tri-Valley High School graduate David D. Stiles, who died in a car crash in 2017 at age 19. The Ya Bud Club raises money for scholarship funds in his name.
As part of this year's fundraiser at the fair, country musician Jameson Rodgers played Thursday, followed by Friday's show by rock-n-roll artists Head East & Black Stone Cherry.
Swartz said there was a lot of excitement at the fair in general, and a lot young people in the carnival area. He pointed out that kids are not yet in school, noting that some schools will require masks.
Lance DeVary, second from left, Lindsay Thacker, second from right, and Jaxson Arnold, right, take trivia questions from Don Bothwell Sunday at the McLean County Fair.
“So we're open, and people like that aspect of it,” he said. “They haven't been able to get on carnival rides and come out to have fair food — good fair food on a full court for two years.
“And you can't get those particularly anywhere else over the last 15 months, either, so all of a sudden it opens wide up and say, ‘wow let's go out, we can get it all in one stop or one day.’”
Swartz said 95% of their food vendors come back every year.
"I might only have a new one every year," he said.
Arrowsmith farmer Pat Bane brought his piggies to the Food & Farm Fun Zone.
There were also mobile attractions to take part in: Don Bothwell paraded through the fairgrounds Sunday in a "trivia tractor." He said everyone wins a prize in the game.
Six-year-old Jaxson Arnold played a round of trivia Sunday, along with Lance DeVary and Lindsay Thacker.
Thacker said Jaxson likes the "crazy cabin" carnival ride.
Misty Bagley attended the fair Sunday with her two daughters, Victoria, 9, and Virginia, 6. She said they love the rollercoasters and went on the Wacky Worm a few years ago.
“They’re excited for the boat ride,” she said while on the way to Pharaoh’s Fury.
Samantha Schaefer said Pharaoh's Fury “gave me the butterflies.”
Photos: Preserving agriculture at the McLean County Fair for our children
080721-blm-loc-4fair
Annabelle Sutter, 9, Danvers, was disturbed from her art project by her Jersey cow "Ronette" as they kept each other company at the McLean County Fair on Friday. Sutter brought home a ribbon for reserve grand champion. She is a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H Club.
080721-blm-loc-3fair
Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, milks a mechanical cow in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
080721-blm-loc-5fair
Madison Kraft, 18, of the Towanda and Bridle Path 4-H Clubs, prepares her goat for competition at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
080721-blm-loc-6fair
Chad Lawyer of Carlock helped out Madison Kraft of Towanda as he vacuumed her goat before going onto competition at the McLean County Fair, Friday, August 6, 2021.
080721-blm-loc-7fair
Actor Allan Adcock pushed swords through a box holding Mary Macaroni during one of the midway performances at the McLean County Fair, August 6, 2021.
080721-blm-loc-8fair
Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, pets a baby chick in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
080721-blm-loc-1fair
Morgan Mouser, 16, Downs, keeps track of her chicks as she tends a chick petting zoo during the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
080721-blm-loc-2fair
Mary Macaroni, also know as Karen Burris of Chicago, pops out of a "sword in the box" magic trick to the amazement of children at the McLean County Fair, Friday, August 6, 2021. Burrs' partner, Allan Adcock, right, impaled the box with swords without injuring the star of the midway show.
080621-blm-loc-1fair
Gailen Smiley of Normal, left, takes a photo of his grandson, Abel, 3, while touring the antique tractor tent at the McLean County Fair, Thursday. The 22 tractors on display come from across McLean County and represent agricultural technology from 1935 to 1971.
080621-blm-loc-2fair
They still make corndogs at the McLean County Fair as Marlon Diaz, 6, Bloomington, treats himself to one for lunch Thursday. The fair runs through Sunday.
080621-blm-loc-3fair
Customers line up to buy lunch at food vendors' booths at the McLean County Fair Thursday.
080521-blm-loc-7fair
Greg Watkin, left, and Marlin Hendren, volunteers with the Gridley Golden Banners, moved around fans to cool off poultry cages at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
080521-blm-loc-8fair
Cody Lyon, who is studying agriculture at Heartland Community College, tried to size up the root systems on the winners of the hybrid field corn that was was on display at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
080421-blm-loc-2fair
Paula Sandage of Arrowsmith admires art displayed during the 4-H competition.
080521-blm-loc-3fair
FFA superintendent Diane Weer; Brittnay Haag, horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension; and 4-H judge Diane Cook examine some of the entries in the flower arranging competition.
080521-blm-loc-4fair
Channing Durbin, 11, cleaned up his poultry cages as he showed ducks and chickens at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
080521-blm-loc-5fair
Landon Baker holds his Rhode Island Red rooster, "Dusty," as his sister, Jayden, cleans his feet before poultry judging at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday. 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
080521-blm-loc-6fair
A colorful tropical bird painted by Abigail Wilson of the Olympia Pacesetters was recognized during the art exhibition at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
080521-blm-loc-1fair
Landon Baker removes his Rhode Island Red rooster, Dusty, from his cage before the poultry judging on Wednesday at the McLean county Fair. Some 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the west Bloomington fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Most of the animal exhibits arrived Wednesday, the day the fair officially opened. The fair runs through Sunday.
IT'S COUNTY FAIR TIME
Isabella Crego of the Flanagan-Cornell FFA turns a fast corner during the pole bending competition at the McLean County Fair on on Tuesday. Horsemanship competition runs through Saturday.
MCLEAN COUNTY FAIR PREP CONTINUES
McLean County Fair exhibitor Travis Rhode, 12, of Carlock, a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H club, sets up fans for his pigs at the fairgrounds on Monday. The fair opens Wednesday and runs until Sunday.
