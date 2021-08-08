Return of 'whole deal' McLean County Fair deemed a success

BLOOMINGTON — Michael Swartz described McLean County’s 2020 fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic as "minimal."

The fair manager said they held a private junior livestock show last year and brought out seven vendors for a food fest.

“We worked actually extensively with the health department to make sure that we met their protocol,” Swartz said.

On Sunday — the fifth and final day for the 2021 event — he said this year felt like the "whole deal."

“Yesterday, Saturday, was the biggest Saturday I’ve ever seen in my 17 years as the fair manager,” Swartz said. “It was huge.”

Attendance was a little above average during the day, he said, and the demo derby that night was packed.

“Standing room only,” he said.

“The derby is always our biggest grandstand event every year,” he continued.

So to Swartz, he sees this year’s fair as a success. When they started planning for 2021, he said he was only expecting two-thirds of their normal income.

“This stage, as of now, with four days behind us, we won’t be in the red,” he said.

The fair manager said they also had a wonderful partnership this year with the Ya Bud Club. Swartz said we went to David D. Stiles' parents two years ago and suggested they bring their fundraiser to the county fair.

According to the Ya Bud Club's website, the charitable organization was established in honor of 2017 Tri-Valley High School graduate David D. Stiles, who died in a car crash in 2017 at age 19. The Ya Bud Club raises money for scholarship funds in his name.

As part of this year's fundraiser at the fair, country musician Jameson Rodgers played Thursday, followed by Friday's show by rock-n-roll artists Head East & Black Stone Cherry.

Swartz said there was a lot of excitement at the fair in general, and a lot young people in the carnival area. He pointed out that kids are not yet in school, noting that some schools will require masks.

“So we're open, and people like that aspect of it,” he said. “They haven't been able to get on carnival rides and come out to have fair food — good fair food on a full court for two years.

“And you can't get those particularly anywhere else over the last 15 months, either, so all of a sudden it opens wide up and say, ‘wow let's go out, we can get it all in one stop or one day.’”

Swartz said 95% of their food vendors come back every year.

"I might only have a new one every year," he said.

There were also mobile attractions to take part in: Don Bothwell paraded through the fairgrounds Sunday in a "trivia tractor." He said everyone wins a prize in the game.

Six-year-old Jaxson Arnold played a round of trivia Sunday, along with Lance DeVary and Lindsay Thacker.

Thacker said Jaxson likes the "crazy cabin" carnival ride.

Misty Bagley attended the fair Sunday with her two daughters, Victoria, 9, and Virginia, 6. She said they love the rollercoasters and went on the Wacky Worm a few years ago.

“They’re excited for the boat ride,” she said while on the way to Pharaoh’s Fury.

Samantha Schaefer said Pharaoh's Fury “gave me the butterflies.”

