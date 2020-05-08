River otter pup dies at Miller Park Zoo

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
BLOOMINGTON — A North American river otter pup has died at Miller Park Zoo.
The pup died of head trauma, said zoo Director Jay Tetzloff, who announced the death on Facebook.
The pup was one of four pups at the zoo. Tetzloff said the other three remain in good health.
In 1999 river otters were upgraded from the state endangered species list to a threatened species. They have since been delisted because of state efforts in restoring the mammals' population.
020119-blm-loc-3zoo
020119-blm-loc-2zoo
020119-blm-loc-1zoo
020119-blm-loc-4zoo
A cold but purrfect day
020119-blm-loc-6zoo
020119-blm-loc-7zoo
020119-blm-loc-8zoo
020119-blm-loc-9zoo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.