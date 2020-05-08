River otter pup dies at Miller Park Zoo
River otter pup dies at Miller Park Zoo

Otters

Two North American river otters were born in February at Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington.

 COURTESY MILLER PARK ZOO

BLOOMINGTON — A North American river otter pup has died at Miller Park Zoo.

The pup died of head trauma, said zoo Director Jay Tetzloff, who announced the death on Facebook.

The pup was one of four pups at the zoo. Tetzloff said the other three remain in good health.

In 1999 river otters were upgraded from the state endangered species list to a threatened species. They have since been delisted because of state efforts in restoring the mammals' population.

