Rivian, Brandt meet benchmarks for tax abatements

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive and Brandt Industries have met employment and investment targets to be eligible to receive tax abatements on their 2019 property taxes, payable in 2020.
Both companies entered into agreements that contained specific benchmarks that had to be reached to receive the abatements.
The Heartland Community College board of trustees approved the abatements at its meeting Tuesday. Other taxing bodies still have to act.
Rivian Automotive, an electric vehicle company, bought the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant in 2016. Various taxing bodies approved a five-year agreement starting with the 2017 tax year that provides a 100% tax abatement if required thresholds are met.
Last year, Rivian failed to qualify for the abatement because it did not meet the requirement of spending $10 million to improve the plant by the end of 2019. That failure was a result of delays in equipment arriving at the facility. At the time, it was described as a “logistics issue” rather than a performance issue.
Patrick Hoban, executive director of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, reviewed records and toured the site at the end of 2019, according to material provided to the Heartland Community College board of trustees. The EDC notified taxing bodies that Rivian had met the agreement’s requirements.
The employment target for the end of 2019 was 75. Current employment is about 300, the board was told.
Asked whether Rivian expects to meet its pledge of having a minimum of 500 full-time employees by the end of 2021, Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmier said, “COVID-19 put a crunch on achieving all of our scheduling goals,” but the company has continued to add employees. “We expect to have no issue meeting that 500 mark,” he said.
Brandt Industries, a Canadian company that manufactures agricultural equipment, acquired the former Kongskilde manufacturing plant just north of Normal in 2017 and entered into a performance-based Project Development Agreement with taxing bodies, including Heartland Community College.
A review of payroll records last month by the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council verified that Brandt had 91 employees — exceeding the 2019 performance threshold of 75 full-time employees.
The EDC also verified that capital investment thresholds were reached.
Under the agreement, Brandt will receive a 50% rebate on plant property and a 100% rebate on adjacent property.
