Rivian could add 40 jobs by end of year; will locate customer center in Normal

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
Construction work on electric battery facilities at Rivian has continued during the coronavirus pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL – Rivian will bring another 40 jobs to Normal by the end of the year as it opens its customer engagement center here, the company announced Tuesday.
“We’re thrilled to locate the Customer Engagement Center in Normal,” Tony Caravano, Rivian’s senior director of retail and customer experience, said in a statement. “Imagine being in contact with our customers every day while having the ability to watch our teams build their vehicles. You’re going to feel excited, and you’ll transfer that enthusiasm directly to our consumer community.”
The engagement center will be "the customer’s guide through the Rivian ownership journey," the statement said, from configuration to delivery and ownership. Rivian owners will be able to interact with the center digitally or by phone, with team members able to train in and around the vehicles.
Rivian Automotive is declining a $1 million grant offered as part of its original agreement with the Town of Normal, citing the importance of community during a time of uncertainty.
The center is part of Rivian’s more than $750 million investment into its Normal facilities. The center will hire up to 40 team members by the end of 2020.
Rivian's 3 million-square-foot manufacturing plant for electric vehicles is the former production facility for Mitsubishi Motors North America. Early orders are expected to be delivered by 2021.
PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive
030318-blm-loc-3rivian
A storage area at the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant, now owned by Rivian Automotive is seen Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
012720-blm-loc-1rivian
Workers begin site preparation on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, for facilities to build batteries at the Rivian production plant in Normal. The American automaker has invested several million dollars, reflected in building permits, toward two buildings on the south side of the plant that soon will be turning out electric vehicles. Lincoln Motor Company announced that it's working with Rivian to develop a new electric vehicle.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
012720-blm-loc-3rivian
Site preparations begin at the Rivian plant in west Normal on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, as the company adds new buildings designed to make batteries for the company's electric vehicles.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal (copy)
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company's innovative electric vehicle chassis called a "skateboard" during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal in October.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Large crowds turned out to look at Rivian Automotive's R1S prototype during a public rollout of the company's new vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
View the gallery.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
More than 2,000 people turned out to look at Rivian Automotive's R1T prototype during Rivian's public rollout of its new vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The company hopes its vehicles will begin rolling off the former Mitsubishi plant assembly line by late 2020.
View the gallery.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
RJ Scaringe, center, CEO of Rivian Automotive, reaches out to State Sen. Bill Brady, as Scaringe met with Brady, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, State Rep. Dan Brady and Normal Mayor Chris Koos, far right, during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
View the gallery.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company's innovative electric vehicle chassis called a "skateboard" during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Scaringe said the event was designed to introduce the company to the town of Normal, where it will manufacture its vehicles in the former Mitsubishi auto plant that closed in November 2015. Rivian has invested $29.4 million in the facility in recent weeks.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Patrick Hunt, Rivian strategy director, explains how an accessory camp kitchen complete with a stove, can slide into the tunnel of the company's R1T pickup truck during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The camp kitchen is one of several different modular accessories that can be fit inside the tunnel behind the passenger compartment.
View the gallery.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.