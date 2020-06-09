Rivian could add 40 jobs by end of year; will locate customer center in Normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL – Rivian will bring another 40 jobs to Normal by the end of the year as it opens its customer engagement center here, the company announced Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to locate the Customer Engagement Center in Normal,” Tony Caravano, Rivian’s senior director of retail and customer experience, said in a statement. “Imagine being in contact with our customers every day while having the ability to watch our teams build their vehicles. You’re going to feel excited, and you’ll transfer that enthusiasm directly to our consumer community.”

The engagement center will be "the customer’s guide through the Rivian ownership journey," the statement said, from configuration to delivery and ownership. Rivian owners will be able to interact with the center digitally or by phone, with team members able to train in and around the vehicles.

The center is part of Rivian’s more than $750 million investment into its Normal facilities. The center will hire up to 40 team members by the end of 2020.

Rivian's 3 million-square-foot manufacturing plant for electric vehicles is the former production facility for Mitsubishi Motors North America. Early orders are expected to be delivered by 2021.

