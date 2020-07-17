Rivian plans multiple projects to expand its production facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is planning multiple projects to expand its future production facility in west Normal by a total of 576,000 square feet.

"Initially, when Rivian came to town, it wasn't expected to utilize the full facility," said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for Rivian. "We're not only using the full existing footprint, but it's expanded far greater."

The existing building spans about 2.6 million square feet.

The Normal City Council will vote Monday night on an amended site plan for the facility, which will include four building additions, a parking lot adjustment, and landscaping.

Expansions include an $18 million, 40,000-square-foot addition to the southeast corner of the facility that is "essentially cornering off the building," said Dietmeier.

Two other expansions are underway, a 65,000-square-foot addition on the southwest side of the building for the battery shop and a 262,000 square foot expansion to the northwest for battery storage. The additions will cost around $48 million when completed.

"Once you are able to manufacture the batteries, there's significant need for storage and climate controlled storage," Dietmeier said.