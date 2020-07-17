Rivian plans multiple projects to expand its production facility

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is planning multiple projects to expand its future production facility in west Normal by a total of 576,000 square feet.
"Initially, when Rivian came to town, it wasn't expected to utilize the full facility," said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for Rivian. "We're not only using the full existing footprint, but it's expanded far greater."
The existing building spans about 2.6 million square feet.
The Normal City Council will vote Monday night on an amended site plan for the facility, which will include four building additions, a parking lot adjustment, and landscaping.
Expansions include an $18 million, 40,000-square-foot addition to the southeast corner of the facility that is "essentially cornering off the building," said Dietmeier.
Two other expansions are underway, a 65,000-square-foot addition on the southwest side of the building for the battery shop and a 262,000 square foot expansion to the northwest for battery storage. The additions will cost around $48 million when completed.
"Once you are able to manufacture the batteries, there's significant need for storage and climate controlled storage," Dietmeier said.
Rivian is also planning a 210,000-square-foot addition to the north side of the building for its production line. The project is planned for later this fall and has not accepted any contracting bids at this time.
"Really, it's just to extend the line," said Dietmeier. "When Mitsubishi was in the factory they were making smaller vehicles, and so bigger vehicles need bigger space.
"With the Amazon vans, for example, in order to complete the project it's going to require a little bit longer conveyance."
There are currently 40 construction and architectural projects on site as the company gears up for its 2021 production launch. Rivian has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans as well as a pickup truck and an SUV at its Normal plant.
Rivian recently announced another $2.5 billion in investments from T. Rowe Price. Investors include Soros Fund Management, Coatue Fidelity Management and Research, and Baron Capital Group.
Rivian brought 350 employees onto the site since coronavirus related restrictions have loosened, and has 579 weekly contractors.
PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive
