Run for the animals: Miller Park Zoo holds annual Stampede

“That will go towards a new outdoor theater at the zoo because we are relocating our existing theater,” Pratt said.

The existing theater is where Phase I of an upcoming new South American-themed exhibit will be located, she added.

“The 5K run is a beautiful course, because it goes through Miller Park and then out into the neighborhood and finishes inside the zoo,” she said. “The 3K walk is also wonderful because it goes through the park and then inside the zoo, so it is kind of a unique event.”

As with the case with many running events for charity, several people worked together as a team to raise funds.

Memuna Lee said members of Girl Scout Troop 1434 took the opportunity to work on a badge and raise money for the Zoological Society.

“We’re very excited because the girls are excited to see the animals and it’s a lot of a fun and a good community event,” she said.

Jim McAfee of Bloomington brought his wife, Katy, and his two sons, Luke, 4, and Robert, 3, to the run.