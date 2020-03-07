Run for the animals: Miller Park Zoo holds annual Stampede

BLOOMINGTON — Holly Moran of Normal turned 9 years old Saturday morning and she wanted the world to know it.
Holly’s busy day started early Saturday morning, near the Miller Park Zoo joining several dozen kids participating in the Fun Run during the 23rd annual Miller Park Zoo Stampede. Holly was easy to spot since she was wearing a bright, colorful “It’s My Birthday” sash. Her sister, Lynlee, also joined the run.
“Holly woke up this morning and said that she wanted everyone to know it was her birthday,” said her father, Nick. “So, I went and got the sash for her so everyone here would know.”
“Her day is off to a pretty good start,” he said.
The Stampede is sponsored by the Miller Park Zoological Society. Final figures were not available Saturday, but approximately 400 people participated in the event, despite temperatures just above 30 degrees Saturday morning. Organizers were hoping to raise at least $10,000, said Paula Pratt, development director of the Miller Park Zoological Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city-owned zoo through fundraising, education and community outreach.
“That will go towards a new outdoor theater at the zoo because we are relocating our existing theater,” Pratt said.
The existing theater is where Phase I of an upcoming new South American-themed exhibit will be located, she added.
You have free articles remaining.
“The 5K run is a beautiful course, because it goes through Miller Park and then out into the neighborhood and finishes inside the zoo,” she said. “The 3K walk is also wonderful because it goes through the park and then inside the zoo, so it is kind of a unique event.”
As with the case with many running events for charity, several people worked together as a team to raise funds.
Memuna Lee said members of Girl Scout Troop 1434 took the opportunity to work on a badge and raise money for the Zoological Society.
“We’re very excited because the girls are excited to see the animals and it’s a lot of a fun and a good community event,” she said.
Jim McAfee of Bloomington brought his wife, Katy, and his two sons, Luke, 4, and Robert, 3, to the run.
“We have never done this before and over the winter, we were discussing getting more active with some charity runs and getting outside more,” he said. “It would have been nicer if it was a little warmer, but the main thing is that we are helping out the Zoological Society and so it is worth it.”
Cindy Wickenhauser and her friend, Lynn Burton, both of Bloomington, also enjoyed their first time at the event.
“We all love the animals and we enjoy making the zoo better in any way we can,” Wickenhauser said. “If it takes raising money and walking in the cold weather, I will do that.”
2016: Miller Park Zoo Spooktacular
2016: Miller Park Zoo Spooktacular II
2015: Close Encounters
2015: A Witch and Bumblebee
2015: A Mummy and the Hulk
2015: Animals receive carved pumpkins
2014: Hundreds show off their costumes
2013: Zoo Spooktacular I
2013: Zoo Spooktacular II
2013: Zoo Spooktacular III
2013: Zoo Spooktacular IV
2013: Zoo Spooktacular V
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow