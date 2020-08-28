 Skip to main content
Sales of Bloomington-Normal homes still on upswing
BLOOMINGTON — Sales of homes in Bloomington-Normal are up nearly 13% over last year, according to statistics released from the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.

Through the end of July, 1,683 houses had been sold in Bloomington-Normal, an increase of 191, or 12.8% over the same point last year. Of those, 1,655 homes were existing homes, compared to 1,471 previously-owned homes sold last year, an increase of 12.5%. There have been 28 new homes sold, up seven over last year (33.3%).

The average price for a home sold in the Twin City area is $175,390, a drop of one percent compared to last year’s $177,142. Newly constructed homes are up .4% ($272,911). Previously-owned homes are off 1.2%, selling for an average of $173,740, compared to $175,789 a year ago.

“Inventory is low and buyers are ready to snap up houses,” said MIRA President Penny Wilson. “Interest rates are low and buyers are still out there looking and eager to purchase. Things have stayed steady through all of this pandemic and we are all very grateful and happy about that."

The second half of the year has started off well, Wilson said. There are seven pending sales of new homes for July, and an additional 372 pending transactions for existing homes.

“We have stayed steady will continue to work to make sure it stays that way,” Wilson said. “I hope it continues and projections are looking like it will. There doesn’t seem to be a slowdown in the future, so we are all hoping it stays the same.”

In July, seven new homes were sold, for an average price of $256,528. There were 292 previously owned homes sold for an average price of $182,825.

Last year, 299 existing homes were sold for an average price of $183,238, and only four new homes were sold, with an average price $395,000.

There were 63 more existing homes sold in July (392) than June (329), and the average price rose from $179,228 to $182,825. There were seven new homes sold in July 2020 for an average price of $256,528. In June six new homes sold for an average price of $270,700.

