Sales of Bloomington-Normal homes still on upswing

BLOOMINGTON — Sales of homes in Bloomington-Normal are up nearly 13% over last year, according to statistics released from the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.
Through the end of July, 1,683 houses had been sold in Bloomington-Normal, an increase of 191, or 12.8% over the same point last year. Of those, 1,655 homes were existing homes, compared to 1,471 previously-owned homes sold last year, an increase of 12.5%. There have been 28 new homes sold, up seven over last year (33.3%).
The average price for a home sold in the Twin City area is $175,390, a drop of one percent compared to last year’s $177,142. Newly constructed homes are up .4% ($272,911). Previously-owned homes are off 1.2%, selling for an average of $173,740, compared to $175,789 a year ago.
“Inventory is low and buyers are ready to snap up houses,” said MIRA President Penny Wilson. “Interest rates are low and buyers are still out there looking and eager to purchase. Things have stayed steady through all of this pandemic and we are all very grateful and happy about that."
The second half of the year has started off well, Wilson said. There are seven pending sales of new homes for July, and an additional 372 pending transactions for existing homes.
“We have stayed steady will continue to work to make sure it stays that way,” Wilson said. “I hope it continues and projections are looking like it will. There doesn’t seem to be a slowdown in the future, so we are all hoping it stays the same.”
In July, seven new homes were sold, for an average price of $256,528. There were 292 previously owned homes sold for an average price of $182,825.
Last year, 299 existing homes were sold for an average price of $183,238, and only four new homes were sold, with an average price $395,000.
There were 63 more existing homes sold in July (392) than June (329), and the average price rose from $179,228 to $182,825. There were seven new homes sold in July 2020 for an average price of $256,528. In June six new homes sold for an average price of $270,700.
Pages from our past
Previous 'Pages from Our Past'/'Pieces from our Past'
Pfister Seeds is a hybrid corn company based in the Woodford County community of El Paso.
Local businessman Charles Kirkpatrick helped plan seven of these birthday balls, beginning in 1934.
Although an accomplished, classically trained musician, Bloomington’s Julia LeBeau was best known as the maestro of the tin can xylophone, fascinating audiences for decades.
Dr. Louise Crothers was one of Bloomington’s earliest female physicians.
Which of the following seminal documents in American history have been exhibited and seen by thousands of people in Bloomington: An original T…
To have a voice is a human right clearly defined in our constitution for all citizens of the United States. That voice can be expressed in many ways — writing letters, voting, publishing articles, public speaking, protesting, and more.
There is much truth in the notion that animals form a special bond with their human care takers (and vice versa). And for the animals at Mille…
Fifty years ago, an event happened in Heyworth, Illinois, unlike anything that happened there before and likely to never be repeated. On Memor…
In the summer of 1949, at a time when Central Illinois communities were hit particularly hard by the deadly disease polio, St. Joseph’s Hospit…
“Do Not Fear Influenza,” read a local Red Cross notice from October 1918. “Learn how to avoid it — How to care for those who have it — What to…
In the 1960s and into the early 1970s, visitors to the McLean County Courthouse would see two figures stationed at the center of the main floo…
Although an accomplished, classically trained musician, Bloomington’s Julia LeBeau was best known as the maestro of the tin can xylophone.
A weekly look at McLean County history.
This story originally appeared Aug. 21, 2016
A weekly look at McLean County history.
It was 80 years ago this spring that the town of Normal found itself establishing rules for beer and liquor sales. At issue was the end of nat…
A weekly look at McLean County history.
A weekly look at McLean County history.
A weekly look at McLean County history.
“A shopping trip takes on all of the glamour and excitement of the space age when you visit the beautiful new Eastland Shopping Center.” Such …
A weekly look at McLean County history.
A weekly look at McLean County history.
A weekly look at McLean County history.
On April 10, 1860, five-and-a-half weeks before accepting the Republican nomination for president, Abraham Lincoln was in Bloomington to deliv…
A weekly look at McLean County history
A weekly look at McLean County history
Football, it’s been clear for several decades now, is the national pastime, having assumed the mantle long held by that most American of games…
World War II still loomed large over American life during the Halloween season of 1945. The surrender of Japan marking the war’s end had come …
Editor's note: This is a revised and enlarged version of a "Page from Our Past" column that first appeared on Sept. 30, 2012.
“I was always too independent,” Bloomington resident Annie May Christian confided in a remarkable scrapbook she compiled around 1903.
“The members of the Lotus Club last evening entertained their lady friends at their [club] rooms on North Center Street,” noted The Pantagraph…
“Cooks and counselors, painters and referees, they are also mom and pop to up to twenty children,” it was said of Louise and Napoleon Calimese…
One hundred and forty years ago this week, on Sept. 18, 1879, the incomparable Sojourner Truth spoke at Second Presbyterian Church in downtown…
Editor's note: This is a revised and enlarged version of a "Page from Our Past" column that first ran Jan. 25, 2009.
Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the constitutional right to vote.
In the spring of 2018, Canadian agricultural equipment manufacturer Brandt Industries began assembling grain augers and belt conveyors at its …
The Civil War was a brutal, decidedly unromantic slog. By its cruel end, as Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee’s armies blackened the Virginia…
The Springfield Race Riot of Aug. 14-15, 1908, when thousands of white residents rampaged through the city’s black areas destroying life and p…
Editor's note: This is an enlarged and revised version of a "Page from Our Past " column that first appeared on Sept. 14, 2014.
In the fall of 1875, at a shooting tournament in Bloomington, champion marksman Adam H. Bogardus killed 25 of 28 pigeons in 2 minutes and 27 s…
Born, raised and educated in Central Illinois, Christian educator Minnie Vautrin was an eyewitness to one of the most horrific and cruel trage…
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.