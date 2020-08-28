Sales of Bloomington-Normal homes still on upswing

The second half of the year has started off well, Wilson said. There are seven pending sales of new homes for July, and an additional 372 pending transactions for existing homes.

“We have stayed steady will continue to work to make sure it stays that way,” Wilson said. “I hope it continues and projections are looking like it will. There doesn’t seem to be a slowdown in the future, so we are all hoping it stays the same.”

In July, seven new homes were sold, for an average price of $256,528. There were 292 previously owned homes sold for an average price of $182,825.

Last year, 299 existing homes were sold for an average price of $183,238, and only four new homes were sold, with an average price $395,000.

There were 63 more existing homes sold in July (392) than June (329), and the average price rose from $179,228 to $182,825. There were seven new homes sold in July 2020 for an average price of $256,528. In June six new homes sold for an average price of $270,700.

