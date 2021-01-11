Salvation Army of McLean County on target to hit $500,000 goal

“We dropped this year’s campaign goal by about $20,000 because we recalculated some things and decided to have it a little lower than last year,” Leisher said. “We were not even sure until almost at the start of the campaign if we would even be allowed to have the kettles out and bell-ringers out. But a number of stores stepped up and helped us.”

“There were a few stores who told us that they didn’t think it would work for them this year and we respect that and aren’t mad about it at all, because we understand,” Leisher said. “They are good folks and we hope to partner with them next year. It’s just been a crazy year.”

More than 150 bell-ringers and groups participated.