Say their names: Protesters honor those killed by police

"I just feel an obligation to remember all these people who have died at the hands of police," said Linda Unterman, one of the organizers of the event. "It's not a position that I or my kids or family have been in because we're not black. There's black young people every day that are being stopped by the police, and we just need to level the playing here."

Unterman added that her family has never had to worry about or fear the police, which is something she said many black families have had to teach their children.

"It's just not right," she said. "We just have to do something about it."

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, spoke during the vigil, saying that it's time for people to stand up and fight against racial injustice and police brutality.