Say their names: Protesters honor those killed by police

BLOOMINGTON — George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Tamir Rice.
These are just a few of the many black American men and women killed at the hands of police and who were remembered during a Say Their Names vigil Thursday evening in downtown Bloomington.
"George Floyd, Eric Gardner, they all said, 'I can't breathe,'" said Chynna Miller of Bloomington, who attended the vigil. "The reason everybody is out here, the reason everybody is protesting and everything that's going on in the world, is because I want to be able to breathe.
"I want to be able to breathe freely, and I want my people to be able to breathe."
More than 50 people gathered on the lawn outside the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts to honor and remember the unarmed black men and women who were killed by police. During the vigil, people held signs with names of those killed and chanted each name.
"I just feel an obligation to remember all these people who have died at the hands of police," said Linda Unterman, one of the organizers of the event. "It's not a position that I or my kids or family have been in because we're not black. There's black young people every day that are being stopped by the police, and we just need to level the playing here."
Unterman added that her family has never had to worry about or fear the police, which is something she said many black families have had to teach their children.
"It's just not right," she said. "We just have to do something about it."
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, spoke during the vigil, saying that it's time for people to stand up and fight against racial injustice and police brutality.
"I started looking at the different situations and I found out that it doesn't matter if you're young or old, it doesn't matter if you're male or female, it doesn't matter the size of your stature — big or small — it doesn't matter if you're at home or in the public, it doesn't matter if you're educated or not," she said, addressing the crowd. "The only common denominator is if you're black."
"If you're black, that's the only common denominator that decides if you're going to live or if you're going to die."
Naomi Caldwell and Zykeyla Wells-Caldwell, both of Bloomington, said the attended the rally with their daughter just hours after experiencing racial discrimination within their own community.
Earlier in the day the two were shopping at a store and when they approached the register, the cashier assumed they were paying with food stamps, they said.
"You walk up the street and somebody is gonna hold their purse," said Caldwell. "I have locs, this is my love, this is what God gave me, and people automatically see my skin and my locs and think, 'Oh, she's going to rob me.'"
"Now I'm a statistic. That's not me."
Wells-Caldwell added that the racial tension has caused her anxiety when out in public, especially when out protesting or attending rallies. Even though the vigil was peaceful, Wells-Caldwell said she was on alert for potential retaliation or aggression.
PHOTOS: Say Their Name vigil
