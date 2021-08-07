Science skills put to the test in robotics challenge at McLean County Fair

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair continued to draw crowds Saturday on its fourth day of this year's event.

Some come for the food and carnival rides. There are kids who show off their pig, cow and poultry-handling skills.

And then there are children who go and find out what makes a robot tick.

Grant Reeser, a seventh-grader at Heyworth Junior High, said he got involved in McLean County's 4-H FIRST Lego League after attending a 4-H event with his grandpa, who had a hog farm.

On Saturday, he stationed himself at a table for students to tinker with contraptions like catapults fabricated from Lego Technic parts.

"Give them a bin and let their imaginations go wild," said Reeser. He explained that Technic builds can be flimsy, "but if you double it up, it could be stable."

The MetalCow Robotics Club presented its FIRST Robotics Challenge project on Saturday: a machine that picks up and fires dodge balls at a target. Luke Reutter, a home-schooled junior in high school, said they get a new challenge every year.

"It's fun to do," said Reutter. "The challenge with each object changes. We learn different techniques on how to work with the objects."

"It's a very good way for kids to get involved in robotics," said Dhruv Rebba, a senior at Normal Community High School. "There's a big difference between what we do in school and MetalCow because it's a real-world thing. You're building an actual robot."

He added you can apply your coding in the real world, and that's experience you can't get in school.

As lead mentor of the 4-H SPIN Club, Matt Hughes said he's seen alumni go on to complete college degrees in engineering and work for Fortune 500 companies. He added Rivian provided them space to work out of on their projects.

Hughes said MetalCow has sub-teams that divide tasks of coding, building and welding, working with motors, and computer-assisted design.

According to its website, FIRST means "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." It's a robotics community that inspires youths to be leaders and innovators in science and technology through mentored programs that develop engineering skills.

Hughes said every year, there are more jobs created in STEM fields than there are graduates.

Rebba's classmate, Yatin Gupta, said everyone gets to learn from everybody in the club, from beginners to people with more advanced skills.

"It's for everyone to communicate and learn more things," Gupta says. "Also, it's a great way to meet new people and make more friends."

