 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scribbles Center for Learning honored
0 comments
editor's pick

Scribbles Center for Learning honored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
News

Scribbles Center for Learning honored

BLOOMINGTON — Scribbles Center for Learning in Bloomington received the Gold Circle of Quality designation from ExceleRate Illinois, the state's new quality recognition and improvement system for early learning and development providers.

Gold Circle programs have met the highest quality standards in three areas — learning environment and teaching quality, administrative standards, and training and education — and are actively engaged in continuous quality improvement.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News