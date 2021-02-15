PANTAGRAPH STAFF
Scribbles Center for Learning honored
BLOOMINGTON — Scribbles Center for Learning in Bloomington received the Gold Circle of Quality designation from ExceleRate Illinois, the state's new quality recognition and improvement system for early learning and development providers.
Gold Circle programs have met the highest quality standards in three areas — learning environment and teaching quality, administrative standards, and training and education — and are actively engaged in continuous quality improvement.
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.