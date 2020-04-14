You are the owner of this article.
Search continues for missing Downs man

Local

DOWNS — The search continues for a 31-year-old man from Downs who has been missing since the weekend.

Tyler Graf has not been seen since 5 a.m. Saturday. The McLean County Sheriff’s Department has been joined by Downs Police and several area search and rescue teams. At least part of the search has centered on a wooded area near his residence in Downs.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday evening in Downs. The family has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 309-888-5034.

Tyler Graf

Graf

 FAMILY PHOTO/Facebook

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

