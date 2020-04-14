Search continues for missing Downs man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

DOWNS — The search continues for a 31-year-old man from Downs who has been missing since the weekend.

Tyler Graf has not been seen since 5 a.m. Saturday. The McLean County Sheriff’s Department has been joined by Downs Police and several area search and rescue teams. At least part of the search has centered on a wooded area near his residence in Downs.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday evening in Downs. The family has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 309-888-5034.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.