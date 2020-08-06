Search for next Bloomington police chief won't begin right away, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — City officials anticipate it will be months before they begin recruiting a permanent replacement for Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath, who announced his retirement Thursday.

Donath will step down Sept. 1, less than a year after he was sworn in on Sept. 9, 2019. The process had included a national search and community meetings with Donath and the other finalist, Parkland College Police Chief William Colbrook. The two were selected from more than 60 applicants.

“We are not rushing into finding a new chief and we will have a longer interim period than we previously have gone through,” Mayor Tari Renner said Thursday.

Donath said he had fully intended to stay three to five years as chief but "just had some personal things come up in recent times."

“That is my impetus in deciding to retire,” Donath said. “The city is in great hands with a tremendous and dynamic police force.”