Second LaSalle County resident dies of COVID; McLean County up to 104 cases

BLOOMINGTON — A second LaSalle County resident has died of COVID-19 as two more McLean County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The LaSalle County resident was a woman in her 80s who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, that county's health department said Tuesday.
McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday that the addition of two more county residents testing positive for coronavirus brought to 104 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.
Of the 104, three are hospitalized, 13 are at home in isolation and 85 have recovered, the health department reported. Three McLean County residents died earlier this spring.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that she anticipated more cases as COVID-19 continues to plateau in McLean County.
LaSalle County Health Department further confirmed that two more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in that county, bringing the total number of cases there to 71. The two new cases involve a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s who are in isolation.
Forty-one of the 71 people diagnosed in LaSalle County have recovered.
Regarding the death, LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes said "We are deeply saddened to hear of the additional loss of one of our LaSalle County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences."
Meanwhile, at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 98 more people were tested on Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Tuesday.
That brings to 3,804 the number of Illinois residents who have been tested since that site opened on March 28.
Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
This story will be updated.
Tuesday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.