Second LaSalle County resident dies of COVID; McLean County up to 104 cases

Forty-one of the 71 people diagnosed in LaSalle County have recovered.

Regarding the death, LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes said "We are deeply saddened to hear of the additional loss of one of our LaSalle County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences."

Meanwhile, at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 98 more people were tested on Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Tuesday.

That brings to 3,804 the number of Illinois residents who have been tested since that site opened on March 28.

Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.