Second LaSalle County resident has COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — A second LaSalle County resident has the novel strain of coronavirus.
LaSalle County Health Department confirmed Monday that a man in his 40s has COVID-19. He is recovering at home in isolation, the health department said.
The man has no history of travel or contact with another person with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Health department officials are working to identify and investigate all people who have had close contact with the man.
The news from LaSalle County, which is about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal, comes a day after the McLean County Health Department said that a woman in her 70s had become the first person in McLean County to die of COVID-19. She had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus last week and was in a hospital intensive care unit.
Statewide, as of Monday morning, 1,049 people had confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Nine of those people have died.
McLean County had seven confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, including the woman who died.
In addition to McLean County and LaSalle, Central Illinois counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning included Livingston, Tazewell, Woodford, Champaign, Sangamon and Christian.
"We want to remind LaSalle County residents that both confirmed cases (in that county) are considered to be community acquired, which makes it clear that community spread of the virus is present throughout the community," said LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes. "We continue to work with our local and state partners in a collaborative response effort to COVID-19."
The health department said residents should assume they have been exposed to COVID-19 and stay home when they can, limit contact with other people, maintain a six-foot distance from others and wash their hands. Anyone who develops a fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath should stay home and contact their health care provider if their symptoms worsen.
