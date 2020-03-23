Second LaSalle County resident has COVID-19

McLean County had seven confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, including the woman who died.

In addition to McLean County and LaSalle, Central Illinois counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning included Livingston, Tazewell, Woodford, Champaign, Sangamon and Christian.

"We want to remind LaSalle County residents that both confirmed cases (in that county) are considered to be community acquired, which makes it clear that community spread of the virus is present throughout the community," said LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes. "We continue to work with our local and state partners in a collaborative response effort to COVID-19."

The health department said residents should assume they have been exposed to COVID-19 and stay home when they can, limit contact with other people, maintain a six-foot distance from others and wash their hands. Anyone who develops a fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath should stay home and contact their health care provider if their symptoms worsen.

