You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second person in McLean County dies of COVID-19
0 comments
breaking

Second person in McLean County dies of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — A second person in McLean County has died of the new strain of coronavirus.

McLean County Health Department reported late Tuesday morning that a second person had died of COVID-19. No further information on the person was immediately available.

However, the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County remained at 17, the health department reported.

Earlier this month, a woman in her 70s died.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News