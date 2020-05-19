Second Woodford County resident dies of COVID; surge slows in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in McLean County slowed on Tuesday but a second Woodford County resident has died of the novel virus.
"WCHD (Woodford County Health Department) is saddened to announce a second Woodford County resident, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, has died," said Andrea Ingwersen, health department health educator and public information officer.
"This Woodford County resident was in her 90s and was not a resident of a long-term care facility," Ingwersen said.
In Woodford County, 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen have recovered, three are in isolation and two have died, Ingwersen said.
Meanwhile, McLean County Health Department announced that two more people had tested positive for the novel virus.
Neither of the two people are associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist. Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight last week identified an outbreak at that long-term care facility, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, which shared responsibility for the recent surge in cases.
The two additional cases on Tuesday mean that 189 people have had confirmed case of COVID-19 in McLean County since March 19.
Of the 189, 46 people — 29 residents and 17 staff — are associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, McNeal said. One of the 17 staff people lives outside McLean County, he said.
The increase in the number of cases follows a surge of 17 new cases on Monday, nine on Sunday and 25 on Friday.
Of the 189, 111 have recovered, 63 are at home in isolation and nine are hospitalized. Six people have died, including three since Thursday. Three of the six were residents of Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center.
No new deaths were announced in McLean County on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Friday, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph that 235 people underwent testing on Monday, bringing to 6,002 the number of people who have been tested since that site opened on March 28.
This story will be updated.
Tuesday COVID-19 updates
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.