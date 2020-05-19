Second Woodford County resident dies of COVID; surge slows in McLean County

The two additional cases on Tuesday mean that 189 people have had confirmed case of COVID-19 in McLean County since March 19.

Of the 189, 46 people — 29 residents and 17 staff — are associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, McNeal said. One of the 17 staff people lives outside McLean County, he said.

The increase in the number of cases follows a surge of 17 new cases on Monday, nine on Sunday and 25 on Friday.

Of the 189, 111 have recovered, 63 are at home in isolation and nine are hospitalized. Six people have died, including three since Thursday. Three of the six were residents of Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center.

No new deaths were announced in McLean County on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Friday, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.