See the latest Bloomington building permits

BLOOMINGTON
Trunk Bay Construction Inc., issued permit Sept. 28 for $415,000 of new ranch with finished basement at 2812 Alana Way.
Tarter Construction, issued permit Sept. 24 for $270,000 construction of new partitions and other projects at 420 Olympia Drive.
Pj Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit Sept. 24 for $600,000 for construction at 2501 Beich Rd.
Marshall Concrete, issued permit Sept. 24 for $50,000 driveway replacement at 1718 Springfield Rd.
Henson Robinson Co., Springfield, issued permit Sept. 24 for $783,944 for roof replacement at 1701 Towanda Ave.
