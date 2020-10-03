 Skip to main content
See the latest Bloomington building permits
See the latest Bloomington building permits

Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Trunk Bay Construction Inc., issued permit Sept. 28 for $415,000 of new ranch with finished basement at 2812 Alana Way. 

Tarter Construction, issued permit Sept. 24 for $270,000 construction of new partitions and other projects at 420 Olympia Drive.

Pj Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit Sept. 24 for $600,000 for construction at 2501 Beich Rd. 

Marshall Concrete, issued permit Sept. 24 for $50,000 driveway replacement at 1718 Springfield Rd. 

Henson Robinson Co., Springfield, issued permit Sept. 24 for $783,944 for roof replacement at 1701 Towanda Ave. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

