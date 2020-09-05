 Skip to main content
See the latest Bloomington-Normal building permits
BLOOMINGTON

Catalyst Construction was issued a permit on Sept. 2 for $175,000 construction at 216 E. Grove Street.

Danny Guy Construction was issued a permit on Aug. 28 for $200,000 to build a new single family residence at 3902 Brookline Ln.

O'Shea Builders was issued a permit on Aug. 28 for $50,000 to install new piping in precast trench and other construction at 3 State Farm Plaza South. 

Core III LLC was issued a permit on Aug. 28 for $318,256 to build a new single family residence at 2606 Addison Ln. 

NORMAL

Frankie Construction was issued a permit on Aug. 31 for the $186,500 construction of a single family residence at 1729 Flagstone Dr. 

Frankie Construction was issued a permit on Aug. 31 for the $185,000 construction of a single family residence at 307 Bobwhite Way. 

TJ Development Bloomington was issued a permit on Aug. 28 for the $172,000 construction of a residence at 3703 Silverado Trail. 

Legacy Solar LLC was issued a permit on Aug. 26 for the $59,896 installation of 35 roof mounted solar panels at 1417 Godfrey Drive. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

