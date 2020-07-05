See the latest building permits for McLean County

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
BLOOMINGTON
NORMAL
Barton Malow Co., Southfield, Mich., issued permit June 26 for $1.9 million to remodel the paint shop and boiler replacement area at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
P. J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit June 26 for $240,305 to remodel a metallurgy lab at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Landmark Construction & Renovations LLC, Bloomington, issued permit June 29 for $70,000 to finish the interior of a condominium at 1773 Jack Pine Way.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Blooming Grove Wind Energy LLC/Invenergy, Chicago, issued permit June 26 for $1.4 million operations and maintenance building at 29880 North 2280 East Road, Gridley.
San Juan Pools & Spas, Pekin, issued permit June 29 for $80,000 pool at 9530 Janel Drive, Bloomington.
Can you help? Crime Stoppers of McLean County
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.