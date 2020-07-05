See the latest building permits for McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON

NORMAL

Barton Malow Co., Southfield, Mich., issued permit June 26 for $1.9 million to remodel the paint shop and boiler replacement area at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

P. J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit June 26 for $240,305 to remodel a metallurgy lab at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Landmark Construction & Renovations LLC, Bloomington, issued permit June 29 for $70,000 to finish the interior of a condominium at 1773 Jack Pine Way.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Blooming Grove Wind Energy LLC/Invenergy, Chicago, issued permit June 26 for $1.4 million operations and maintenance building at 29880 North 2280 East Road, Gridley.

San Juan Pools & Spas, Pekin, issued permit June 29 for $80,000 pool at 9530 Janel Drive, Bloomington.

