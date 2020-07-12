See the latest building permits for McLean County
BLOOMINGTON

NORMAL

Barton Malow Co., Southfield, Mich., issued permit July 7 for $4.69 million to remodel stamping and final assembly areas at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

D.P. Dough, doing business as Doug Fiala, issued permit July 7 for $575,765 to build Fiala Brothers Brewery at 127 E. Beaufort St.

MCLEAN COUNTY

San Juan Pools & Spas, Pekin, issued permit June 29 for $80,000 pool at 19900 Jared Drive, Bloomington.

