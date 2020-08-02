You have permission to edit this article.
See the latest McLean County building permits
See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON 

Johnco Construction, Mackinaw, issued permit on July 28 for $418,800 renovations and re-organization of existing studio at 1 State Farm Plz. 

IUVO Construction, Bloomington, issued permit on July 22 for $250,000 new construction of a single family home at 18 Red Maple Ct. 

Core 3 Property Management, Bloomington, issued permit on July 21 for $60,000 project to divide warehouse into two units and add two bathrooms at 1707 E. Hamilton Rd., Building 1. 

Ken Verkler Construction, Bloomington, issued permit on July 18 for $175,000 construction of new single-family residence at 2612 Handel Dr. 

Ken Verkler Construction, Bloomington, issued permit July 18 for $240,000 construction of new single-family residence at 1 Red Maple Ct.

Core 3 Proprety Management, Bloomington, issued permit July 16 for $250,000 construction to build out of new office space and re-configure existing Building 1, Suite A. 

McLean County Asphalt Co., Bloomington, issued permit July 10 for $54,250 repair and overlay a portion of upper lot at 601 Lutz Road.

NORMAL

Catalyst Construction Inc., Normal, issued permit July 23 for $6,346,742 multi-family residence at 111 W. Locust Street. 

G.A. Johnson & Son issued permit July 17 for $941,000 new construction at 1315 S. Main Street. 

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., Inc., issued permit on July 13 for $542,165 remodel of 100 N. Rivian Mtwy. 

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., Inc., issued permit on July 16 for $4,547,648 remodel of 100 N. Rivian Mtwy.

LandMark Construction & Renovations, Normal, issued permit on July 21 for $80,855 remodel of 126 E. Beaufort Street. 

Frederick Bayston issued permit on July 23 for $58,000 addition to 4 Walton Pl. 

Jason's Lawn Service issued permit on July 17 for $55,000 remodel of 309 N. Cottage Ave.

MCLEAN COUNTY 

Jeff Cochran, Carlock, issued permit July 17 for $60,000 construction on kitchen, bedroom and grate room at 19884 N. 1200 E. Road. 

Rave Homes, Bloomington, issued permit for $300,000 single-family residence with an attached garage.

