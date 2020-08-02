See the latest McLean County building permits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON

Johnco Construction, Mackinaw, issued permit on July 28 for $418,800 renovations and re-organization of existing studio at 1 State Farm Plz.

IUVO Construction, Bloomington, issued permit on July 22 for $250,000 new construction of a single family home at 18 Red Maple Ct.

Core 3 Property Management, Bloomington, issued permit on July 21 for $60,000 project to divide warehouse into two units and add two bathrooms at 1707 E. Hamilton Rd., Building 1.

Ken Verkler Construction, Bloomington, issued permit on July 18 for $175,000 construction of new single-family residence at 2612 Handel Dr.

Ken Verkler Construction, Bloomington, issued permit July 18 for $240,000 construction of new single-family residence at 1 Red Maple Ct.

Core 3 Proprety Management, Bloomington, issued permit July 16 for $250,000 construction to build out of new office space and re-configure existing Building 1, Suite A.

McLean County Asphalt Co., Bloomington, issued permit July 10 for $54,250 repair and overlay a portion of upper lot at 601 Lutz Road.

NORMAL