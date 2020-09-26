 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

PJ Hoerr, Normal, issued building permit Sept. 18 for $1,697,087 to renovate assisted living facility at 2025 E. Lincoln Street.

PJ Hoerr, Normal, issued building permit Sept. 18 for $5,800,000 for expansion projects at 1617 E. Emerson Street.

PJ Hoerr, Normal, issued building permit Sept. 16 for $252,300 to demolish parking lot at 401 Union Street.

Jeff Johnson Construction, LeRoy, issued permit Sept. 16 for $280,000 construction of a new single family residence at 5 N. Ruth Road.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Carlson Siding and Construction issued permit Sept. 16 for $328,063 construction at 1713 E. Empire Street. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

