See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON
PJ Hoerr, Normal, issued building permit Sept. 18 for $1,697,087 to renovate assisted living facility at 2025 E. Lincoln Street.
PJ Hoerr, Normal, issued building permit Sept. 18 for $5,800,000 for expansion projects at 1617 E. Emerson Street.
PJ Hoerr, Normal, issued building permit Sept. 16 for $252,300 to demolish parking lot at 401 Union Street.
Jeff Johnson Construction, LeRoy, issued permit Sept. 16 for $280,000 construction of a new single family residence at 5 N. Ruth Road.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Carlson Siding and Construction issued permit Sept. 16 for $328,063 construction at 1713 E. Empire Street.
