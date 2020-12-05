 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the latest Normal building permits
0 comments

See the latest Normal building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

NORMAL

Barton Malow Company issued permit Nov. 30 for $10,021,200 for construction at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Cornice and Rose Intl., issued permit Nov. 30 for $1,837,000 interior remodel project at 1301 N. Linden St. 

Who's building what and for how much?
See the latest Bloomington building permits
See the latest McLean County building permits

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph staff talk about the importance of local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News