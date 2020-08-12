See which McLean County businesses received state COVID relief grants

Gyms and restaurants are among 25 McLean County small businesses that received help from a round of state grants announced Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June.