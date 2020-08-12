You have permission to edit this article.
See which McLean County businesses received state COVID relief grants
Pizza Ranch file photo

Jerry Meyer of Flanagan serves himself fried chicken at Pizza Ranch, 1211 Holiday Drive, Bloomington, after the restaurant reopened for inside dining in June. The restaurant was among those in McLean County that is receiving help from a round of small business grants. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Gyms and restaurants are among 25 McLean County small businesses that received help from a round of state grants announced Wednesday. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June. 

The following McLean County businesses received help, according to the state list. 

  • Bumpers Pub, Colfax: $10,000
  • Bloomington Strongman, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Element26, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Game Time Gym II, Inc., Bloomington: $20,000
  • Coffrin’s ATA Martial Arts, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Moraine View LLC, LeRoy: $20,000
  • Fat Alberts, Gridley: $20,000
  • Pizza Ranch, Bloomington: $20,000
  • The Finish Line, Chenoa: $20,000
  • Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Bloomington: $10,000
  • Tiffany Howard (In-Home Childcare), Bloomington: $10,000
  • Oh Baby, Bloomington: $10,000
  • PlayNormal Esports Café, Bloomington: $10,000
  • Prima Beauty Studio, Bloomington: $10,000
  • Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Castle Theatre, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Hairmasters Institute of Cosmetology, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Hustedt Jewelers Inc., Bloomington: $20,000
  • Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub, Normal: $20,000
  • Meltdown Creative Works, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Jazzupfront, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Super Sign Service, LLC, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Joe’s Pub, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Upper Limits, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Vrooman Mansion Bed & Breakfast, Bloomington: $20,000

State officials said the grants may be used to help businesses with working capital expenses, including: payroll costs; rent; utilities; and equipment as well as other unexpected costs to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, such as PPE, training, and new technology.  

The full list of businesses is here:

Download PDF BIG Round 1

