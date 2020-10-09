 Skip to main content
Seeing smoke in Central Illinois? Weather service says fires, atmospheric conditions are to blame
Seeing smoke in Central Illinois? Weather service says fires, atmospheric conditions are to blame

BLOOMINGTON — If you smelled smoke and noticed haze Friday morning, don’t blame it all on western wildfires. The problem is closer to home.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said smoke from local burning spread northward on strong south to southwest wind and a strong atmospheric inversion are to blame.

Chris Miller, a meteorologist with the Lincoln office, said the inversion caused everything within a few hundred feet of the ground to be trapped.

Initial reports blamed the smoke on some burning around Lake Springfield, but Miller said that burning was done Thursday and this culprit is most likely burning happening on private property.

Contributing to the decline in visibility was dust from crop harvesting, said Miller.

By early afternoon, the situation was improving as winds picked up and mixed the smoke with clearer air.

Conditions were bad enough Friday morning that the Normal Fire Department reported receiving multiple reports of smoky conditions and initially drove around town to locate a source.

The situation was similar elsewhere in Central Illinois. Miller said "the phones were ringing off the hook" at fire departments in Springfield and Lincoln, too, and at the weather office.

The conditions brought visibilities down to 3 to 6 miles in parts of Central Illinois, including Bloomington, Friday morning, according to a Special Weather Statement. The situation also impacted the air quality index, bringing it into the moderate to unhealthy category for sensitive groups, the National Weather Service said.

Western wildfires, continuing to burn in California, Oregon, Colorado and Wyoming are not entirely blameless.

Miller said the milky sky you see looking straight up is caused by smoke from western wildfires being carried by the jet stream, "but the visibility and smoke smell is from local stuff going on."

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

