Seeing smoke in Central Illinois? Weather service says fires, atmospheric conditions are to blame

BLOOMINGTON — If you smelled smoke and noticed haze Friday morning, don’t blame it all on western wildfires. The problem is closer to home.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said smoke from local burning spread northward on strong south to southwest wind and a strong atmospheric inversion are to blame.

Chris Miller, a meteorologist with the Lincoln office, said the inversion caused everything within a few hundred feet of the ground to be trapped.

Initial reports blamed the smoke on some burning around Lake Springfield, but Miller said that burning was done Thursday and this culprit is most likely burning happening on private property.

Contributing to the decline in visibility was dust from crop harvesting, said Miller.

By early afternoon, the situation was improving as winds picked up and mixed the smoke with clearer air.