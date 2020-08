Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Local

Scholarship winners — Amanda Gravelle (parent Kerry Gravelle) and Kristin Vose (parents Matt and Marie Vose) are 2020 State Farm Companies Foundation scholarship winners.​ The information was incorrect in the story headlined "State Farm foundation awards scholarships" on Page C6 of The Pantagraph's Wednesday edition.