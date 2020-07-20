Setting it right

  • Paul Swiech
Noon Year's Eve — The Noon Year's Eve celebration at the Children's Discovery Museum has been happening since 1999. The time frame was incorre…

Correction for June 18, 2020

  • Kelsey Watznauer
School board — McLean County Unit 5 will purchase 6,720 new devices for elementary students and 1,150 laptops for staff members. The number of…

Correction for June 18, 2020

  • Lenore Sobota
CommUNITY Confident — Jeremy Plue is co-owner of Meltdown Creative Works. His name was incorrect in a story in Thursday's Pantagraph about the…

Correction for July 9, 2020

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid cannot be modified. Students whose financial circumstances have changed should contact their coll…

Correction for Dec. 13, 2020

Dennis and Suzann Locke donated $100 to The Pantagraph's Goodfellow Fund in memory of Harold and Lucille Locke. Information was omitted in the…

