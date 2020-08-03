Seven more McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate remains 2.1%

The highest number of cases confirmed in a single day was 28 on Saturday.

Of the 552 cases, 434 have recovered (13 more than Sunday), 101 are isolating at home (four fewer than Sunday) and two are hospitalized, two fewer than Sunday, the health department reported.

In addition, 15 county residents have died of the virus. The most recent deaths were reported on July 7 and 9.

Meanwhile, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Monday that 371 people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, has experienced an increase in people wanting to be tested since Independence Day weekend, Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi has said.

A record high 669 people were tested at the site on Friday, the same day that state health officials acknowledged delays in processing test results.

"If you have been part of a large gathering, or in extended close contact, where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, you should be tested 5-7 days after exposure," EMA said in a Facebook post on Monday. "It takes that many days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test."