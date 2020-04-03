Seven new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; new total, 38

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department on Friday said that seven more people had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bring to 38 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The health department said on its website that 23 of the 38 people were isolated at home, seven had recovered, six were hospitalized and two had died.

The health department had reported on Tuesday that a man in his 70s had died and reported on March 22 that a woman in her 70s had died.

The health department will have a media briefing at 2:15 p.m. Friday when more information may be released.

Of the 38 McLean County residents, ten have been in their 60s, nine in their 70s, five in their 50s, five in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s and two in their 80s, according to the health department's website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The website further indicated that 65.8 percent of the McLean County residents who have tested positive have been female and 34.2 percent have been male.

The seven new cases follows Thursday's spike of 11 new cases of coronavirus in McLean County.