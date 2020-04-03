Seven new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; new total, 38

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department on Friday said that seven more people had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bring to 38 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The health department said on its website that 23 of the 38 people were isolated at home, seven had recovered, six were hospitalized and two had died.
The health department had reported on Tuesday that a man in his 70s had died and reported on March 22 that a woman in her 70s had died.
The health department will have a media briefing at 2:15 p.m. Friday when more information may be released.
Of the 38 McLean County residents, ten have been in their 60s, nine in their 70s, five in their 50s, five in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s and two in their 80s, according to the health department's website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.
The website further indicated that 65.8 percent of the McLean County residents who have tested positive have been female and 34.2 percent have been male.
The seven new cases follows Thursday's spike of 11 new cases of coronavirus in McLean County.
Meanwhile, the Joint Crisis Communication Team in Macon County said Friday that a third person in Macon County had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman is in her 40s and is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Macon County Health Department is working to identify and monitor individuals who have been in close contact with the woman. Those people will be told how to reduce spread of COVID-19.
Forty-eight people have been tested in Macon County, with three testing positive, thirty-three testing negative and 12 test results pending.
Eighteen Macon County residents have been tested outside Macon County, with all 18 testing negative.
"COVID-19 is widespread across Illinois," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight told The Pantagraph on Thursday.
Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor, said on Wednesday "We're at a point in this pandemic where we need to assume that anyone we deal with has COVID-19."
McKnight and Graven have asked people to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
People who experience COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) are advised to stay home and call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. To be tested, you must be a first responder, health care provider, age 65 or older or have an underlying medical condition and you must have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.
This story will be updated.
