Several Central Illinois counties report additional COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 numbers continued to level off on Wednesday but Livingston, Tazewell and Woodford counties reported new coronavirus-related deaths.
A Livingston County woman in her 60s was that county's seventh COVID fatality, confirmed Erin Fogarty, Livingston County Health Department health education and marketing director.
The woman had co-morbidities, Fogarty said. A co-morbidity means a person has two chronic diseases or conditions.
A Tazewell County woman in her 80s, a resident of a long-term care facility, was that county's 28th COVID fatality, Tazewell County Health Department reported.
A Woodford County man in his 80s, who had co-morbidities, was that county's seventh COVID fatality, confirmed Andrea Ingwersen, Woodford County Health Department public information officer.
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported three new COVID cases, meaning 70 people have been diagnosed with the virus this week and 3,301 since March 19.
Of the total, 176 are isolating at home, two fewer than on Tuesday; nine are hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday, with one in intensive care; and 3,093 are considered recovered, five more than on Tuesday.
McLean County has reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths. The most recent was reported Saturday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week — was 2.4%, McKnight said. That compares with 2.8% the previous day, continuing a gradual decline during the past several days.
The county's positivity rate of the 72,900 tests conducted since March was 4.5%, McKnight said.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
Illinois State University reported that, of 9,715 student COVID tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,353 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 13.9%, a slight decline from the rate of 14.1% the day before. The university also reported that 1,334 students have recovered from the virus.
The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.
Central Illinois
Among other Central Illinois counties, Tazewell County confirmed 15 new cases, bringing that county's total to 1,821; Woodford County confirmed six new cases, bringing its total to 439; LaSalle County has 16 new cases, bringing its count to 1,764; and Livingston County has eight new cases, including six at Pontiac Correctional Center, meaning that county's total is 435.
There were 490 people tested Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.
The site, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
In addition, McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems will conduct mobile, drive-through or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. That testing site is open to anyone who can conduct the nasal self-swab test.
"Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said.
"To help fight COVID-19, testing is best in combination with everyday prevention actions, such as limiting non-essential travel, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings," McKnight said.
People who think or know they have COVID-19 should stay home and isolate until 10 days after symptoms first appeared and 24 hours without fever and without the use of fever-reducing medicine and with improving COVID symptoms, McKnight said.
People who have been within six feet of someone with COVID for 15 minutes or more should stay home in quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure to the person who tested positive, McKnight explained.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
