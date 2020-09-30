Several Central Illinois counties report additional COVID deaths

Central Illinois

Among other Central Illinois counties, Tazewell County confirmed 15 new cases, bringing that county's total to 1,821; Woodford County confirmed six new cases, bringing its total to 439; LaSalle County has 16 new cases, bringing its count to 1,764; and Livingston County has eight new cases, including six at Pontiac Correctional Center, meaning that county's total is 435.

There were 490 people tested Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.

The site, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

In addition, McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems will conduct mobile, drive-through or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. That testing site is open to anyone who can conduct the nasal self-swab test.

"Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said.