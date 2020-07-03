Several Central Illinois counties report new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 didn't take a holiday Friday as a number of Central Illinois counties reported new cases of the novel virus.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported on its website that the number of McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March was 267, meaning the number had increased by two on Friday. The state reported that the county's number of COVID-related deaths remained at 13.
The McLean County Health Department had previously said it would not release new numbers Friday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight had warned Thursday that people who are at increased risk of illness and anyone who is sick should stay home this holiday weekend. Gatherings should be small and outside, social distancing should be observed and people should wash their hands and wear a face covering when in public, she said.
McKnight also reported that more than 13,700 McLean County residents had been tested for COVID and the rate of those testing positive is 1.9%. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of July 1 was 0.9%.
Ford County Health Department reported three new COVID cases on Friday, bringing that county's total to 37.
The three new cases were a woman in her 50s and two men, one in his 40s and one in his 90s, the health department said. Two of the cases are associated with congregate living facilities.
Twenty-seven of Ford County's 37 total cases have recovered, nine are in isolation and one died earlier this year.
Livingston County Health Department reported two new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 53. Both patients are women, one in her 20s and one in her 50s, and both are in isolation.
Thirty-nine of Livingston County's cases have recovered, 12 are in isolation and two people died earlier this year, that health department said.
LaSalle County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing that county's total to 224. The new cases — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s — are in isolation.
Among LaSalle County's 224 cases, 161 have recovered, 46 are in isolation and 17 died earlier this year.
Logan County Health Department reported two new cases — a person in their 50s who is hospitalized in Springfield and a person in their 20s who is in isolation. Logan County has had 19 COVID cases and 12 of those people have recovered.
IDPH also reported on its website that the number of Tazewell County residents with the virus increased to 146, the number of Piatt County residents with COVID went up to 21 and the number of DeWitt and Marshall County residents each increased to nine.
Statewide, IDPH reported that the number of people with confirmed cases of the novel virus had increased to 145,750. The number of deaths increased to 7,005.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Friday that 252 people were tested Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That testing site is open to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. While the site will be closed Saturday and Sunday for Independence Day, it will reopen Monday at its regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
