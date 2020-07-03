Several Central Illinois counties report new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Ford County Health Department reported three new COVID cases on Friday, bringing that county's total to 37.

The three new cases were a woman in her 50s and two men, one in his 40s and one in his 90s, the health department said. Two of the cases are associated with congregate living facilities.

Twenty-seven of Ford County's 37 total cases have recovered, nine are in isolation and one died earlier this year.

Livingston County Health Department reported two new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 53. Both patients are women, one in her 20s and one in her 50s, and both are in isolation.

Thirty-nine of Livingston County's cases have recovered, 12 are in isolation and two people died earlier this year, that health department said.

LaSalle County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing that county's total to 224. The new cases — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s — are in isolation.

Among LaSalle County's 224 cases, 161 have recovered, 46 are in isolation and 17 died earlier this year.