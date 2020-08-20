Several Central Illinoisans among COVID deaths announced Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Several Central Illinoisans were among 27 COVID-19 deaths announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday.

They included a DeWitt County man in his 80s, a LaSalle County woman in her 90s, a Champaign County man in his 50s, a Peoria County woman in her 80s, a Montgomery County woman in her 90s, a Morgan County woman in her 70s and a Morgan County woman in her 90s.

In addition to the 27 new COVID fatalities, IDPH also announced 1,832 new COVID cases on Thursday.

So far this year, 213,721 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of the novel virus and 7,833 have died, IDPH said.

The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 4.4%, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 1,519 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID and 357 of them were in intensive care units.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.