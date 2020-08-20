 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several Central Illinoisans among COVID deaths announced Thursday
0 comments
breaking top story

Several Central Illinoisans among COVID deaths announced Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
072420-blm-loc-6ruraltest

A sign instructs people to keep their windows up as they arrive at the McLean County Health Department's first mobile rural COVID-19 testing site outside Colfax Village Hall on July 23, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Several Central Illinoisans were among 27 COVID-19 deaths announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday.

They included a DeWitt County man in his 80s, a LaSalle County woman in her 90s, a Champaign County man in his 50s, a Peoria County woman in her 80s, a Montgomery County woman in her 90s, a Morgan County woman in her 70s and a Morgan County woman in her 90s.

In addition to the 27 new COVID fatalities, IDPH also announced 1,832 new COVID cases on Thursday.

So far this year, 213,721 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of the novel virus and 7,833 have died, IDPH said.

The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 4.4%, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 1,519 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID and 357 of them were in intensive care units.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News