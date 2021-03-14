Several injured after 10-vehicle crash caused by grass fire on Interstate 39

MARSHALL COUNTY — Interstate 39 in Marshall County was shut down for about six hours Saturday after a grass fire led to a traffic crash involving 10 vehicles.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:22 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-39, milepost 40, between Wenona and Lostant, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
A preliminary investigation indicates the smoke from a grass fire along I-39 caused visibility issues for vehicles traveling on the interstate. As the vehicles entered the smoke, they began to slow down, causing a chain-reaction crash.
Three people were Life Flighted to an area hospital with serious injuries, and five others, including a 69-year-old Bloomington woman, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Leadership, in my opinion, is a way of affecting people," McGraw said. "It is qualities, skills and abilities that are used for creating meaning to moments and — hopefully — inspiring, influencing and changing others."