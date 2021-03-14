Several injured after 10-vehicle crash caused by grass fire on Interstate 39

MARSHALL COUNTY — Interstate 39 in Marshall County was shut down for about six hours Saturday after a grass fire led to a traffic crash involving 10 vehicles.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:22 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-39, milepost 40, between Wenona and Lostant, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the smoke from a grass fire along I-39 caused visibility issues for vehicles traveling on the interstate. As the vehicles entered the smoke, they began to slow down, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Three people were Life Flighted to an area hospital with serious injuries, and five others, including a 69-year-old Bloomington woman, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-39 northbound and southbound was shut down for approximately six hours Saturday. The southbound lanes were reopened at approximately 8:10 p.m. and the northbound lanes were reopened at 8:45 p.m.

No charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation.

