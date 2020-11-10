Severe thunderstorm warning issued for western McLean County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A fast moving line of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area late this afternoon,” said weather forecasters in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “The primary threat will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado is also possible.”

At 2:30 p.m. several western Illinois counties were also under severe weather watches and warnings as a line of storms was developing along the Iowa-Illinois border and moving east.

District 9 Troopers and additional first responders are on scene of a personal injury traffic crash on Old Route 66 at 600th St., Logan County, just south of Elkhart. Old Route 66 will be closed for an extended period of time between Elkhart and 600th Street. Please take an alternate route and avoid the area.

The NWS called for a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday night. After the system moves through, temperatures will drop to a low of near 34 degrees on Tuesday night. Wednesday’s high is expected to be 49 degrees with sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Thursday. But overnight lows will be near freezing.

This story will be updated.

Looking back at 2019 weather

