Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 6 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Central Illinois on the final day of 70-degree weather.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a severe thunderstorm watch for McLean, Logan, Menard, Woodford, Mason, Sangamon, Tazewell, Cass, Scott, Morgan and Schuyler counties.

A wind advisory is also in effect for most of Central Illinois until 8 p.m. Winds out of the south will gust up to 45 mph through the early evening, NWS forecasters say.

“A fast moving line of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area late this afternoon,” said weather forecasters in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “The primary threat will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado is also possible.”

At 2:30 p.m. several western Illinois counties were also under severe weather watches and warnings as a line of storms was developing along the Iowa-Illinois border and moving east.

The NWS called for a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday night. After the system moves through, temperatures will drop to a low of near 34 degrees on Tuesday night. Wednesday’s high is expected to be 49 degrees with sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Thursday. But overnight lows will be near freezing.