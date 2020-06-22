Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued across region

But National Weather Service meteorologist Daryl Onton, based in Lincoln, said the effects of the storms could vary widely as the weather front skips around the area.

He characterized the chief hazards as the winds and hail, which could reach up to the size of an inch with the strongest, although isolated, storms.

“And, generally, there is about half an inch of rain forecast in the area for tomorrow, so that will add a fair amount. In Decatur on Saturday you had 1.04 inches recorded at Decatur Airport.”

But the new rainfall amounts, which may produce localized flooding in heavy storms, are not expected to cause widespread flooding problems with rivers and creeks.

“As dry as it has been lately, the rivers are well on to a downtrend right now, so flooding is not likely,” Onton added.

The storm event is over by Tuesday, with the departing weather system leaving in its wake slightly lower than normal temperatures. The high Wednesday is predicted to be close to 80, but the low Wednesday night will be around 60 degrees.