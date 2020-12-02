 Skip to main content
Share photos of your Christmas decorations 🎅
top story

Share photos of your Christmas decorations 🎅

Are you proud of your Christmas display? Have major exterior illumination skills? 

Show us! We're collecting photos of Bloomington-Normal-area lights and decorations for an upcoming project. Submit your photo and name and we may feature it.

Send your photos here.

And be sure to check out our holiday light map. Have a location to add? Email us.

