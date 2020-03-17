Share your pics! How are you spending your time at home?
0 comments
editor's pick

Share your pics! How are you spending your time at home?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coloring book

Many of us are spending our days at home, but already yearn to see faces other than the ones inside our houses. If you and your family are doing some fun or creative projects, digging a garden, painting a room, fixing a bicycle or whittling a piece of wood -- snap a picture and share it with us at photos@pantagraph.com. We'll put together a gallery for everyone to see. Please include the full names of everyone in the picture, what you/they are doing and where you live.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News