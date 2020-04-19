Sharon Chung: Focusing on beauty, joy

About this story: The Pantagraph is following several area residents as they face changed lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
BLOOMINGTON — When Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered Illinoisans to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharon Chung lost eight concerts within a span of 90 minutes.
A professional classical musician and private instructor, Chung performs on her viola and violin with orchestras and symphonies across Illinois. But that night, Chung began receiving email after email about her concerts being canceled.
"That was a little shocking, because for musicians, the late springtime is the busiest time of our life," Chung says. "That's a huge hit on my income since I'm basically a freelance musician."
Chung also serves on the McLean County Board.
With the concert cancellations, Chung also realized she would need to work out a schedule with her husband, Jeremy Brunk, who teaches music at Millikin University.
“I’ve been really surprised how they’re actually practicing," says Chung. "I’m thinking they’re also trying to use music as an outlet during this difficult time.”
Chung normally conducts lessons out of her house, but now holds online classes through FaceTime and Skype.
Chung and her husband are not the only ones forced to stay at home. The couple has two daughters, Sophie, 7, and Mia, 4. Chung said Mia doesn't fully understand the situation, but Sophia has a grasp on what's going on.
“We’ve been pretty open about that," Chung says. "They do complain at least a couple times a day that they’re bored. Now that it’s starting to get warmer they can go outside and ride their bikes so it’s been a little better.”
If one good thing has come from the pandemic, it's the opportunity to bring people together. Every evening, weather permitting, Chung will grab her violin and practice outside in her gazebo for her neighborhood to enjoy.
“I think we need to focus on these things that bring us beautify and joy,” she says. "I’m happy that I’m able to do these little things outside. Since the weather is getting a little nicer I’m thinking about doing pop-up concerts around town. I’m just trying to find ways to keep playing."
