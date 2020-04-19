Sharon Chung: Focusing on beauty, joy

Chung and her husband are not the only ones forced to stay at home. The couple has two daughters, Sophie, 7, and Mia, 4. Chung said Mia doesn't fully understand the situation, but Sophia has a grasp on what's going on.

“We’ve been pretty open about that," Chung says. "They do complain at least a couple times a day that they’re bored. Now that it’s starting to get warmer they can go outside and ride their bikes so it’s been a little better.”

If one good thing has come from the pandemic, it's the opportunity to bring people together. Every evening, weather permitting, Chung will grab her violin and practice outside in her gazebo for her neighborhood to enjoy.

“I think we need to focus on these things that bring us beautify and joy,” she says. "I’m happy that I’m able to do these little things outside. Since the weather is getting a little nicer I’m thinking about doing pop-up concerts around town. I’m just trying to find ways to keep playing."

Where we are: As COVID turns life upside-down, neighbors share their stories Where We Are is a new series looking at life during the COVID pandemic. Today's profiles introduce six people from Central Illinois who are fi…

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.