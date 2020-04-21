Shhh: Help surprise your mom on Mother's Day

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Mother’s Day is in a few short weeks (May 10) and The Pantagraph newsroom would like to give you a place to share your best wishes or a favorite memory. We’ll print as many as we can and post all of them online so we can all share Mother’s Day with each other.

Limit your words or story to 75 words or less. If you share a photo, please identify everyone shown and the occasion. We only can accept submissions via email (we’re working from home, too), so please send them to newsroom@pantagraph.com no later than May 1. Use “Mother’s Day” in the subject line and make sure you include your mom’s name and town, and yours as well.