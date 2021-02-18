Shipping delays force cancellation of vaccine clinics in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in McLean County has been canceled after severe weather conditions delayed an expected shipment of 500 doses this week.
The cancellation will affect at least 900 people, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said, some of whom had rescheduled their second dose from Tuesday to Friday.
McKnight said MCHD will be contacting people individually via email to reschedule the appointments.
The weather-related delays also mean a postponement of first-dose appointments next week, which usually open during the midday each Thursday. The four clinics that are still slated to happen next week are all second-dose clinics, McKnight said.
Illinois Department of Public Health "has notified us ... that weekly shipments of COVID-19 vaccine for the next few weeks will be primarily for second doses," McKnight said. "We expect to receive only 500 doses of the vaccine for our entire county next week. At this time, we are not expecting additional first-dose vaccines, nor have we received the vaccine yet. As a result, the McLean County Health Department will not be posting any first-dose appointments for registration, whether that be on our website or through the call center today, or for next week."
And despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement that counties may expand vaccine outreach next week to people 16 years and older with certain comorbidities, McKnight said the county "is not receiving enough doses of the vaccine at this time to allow the expansion of Phase 1B eligibility."
Those comorbidities include a weakened immune system, obesity, cancer and pregnancy, among others.
"That (expansion) includes an estimated 40,000-plus people in that group," she said. "Our goal remains the same: To vaccinate as many people as quickly and safely as possible, but the limited supply of vaccine creates a challenge. ... McLean County will begin scheduling appointments for those who need expanded Phase 1B eligibility only when we have made significant progress through Phase 1A and Phase 1B."
On Feb. 12, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties issued a similar statement, saying the tri-county area "will not move to vaccinate the 1B expansion group on Feb. 25 as announced by the governor because of expected reduced vaccine shipments."
"When we are confident in a consistent supply, the health department and other partners will announce appointments for those in the 1B expansion population," the statement read.
In McLean County, more than 35% of around 50,000 people eligible for the vaccine under both Phase 1A and 1B have received at least one dose of vaccine. MCHD's benchmark for expanding Phase 1B's eligibility to include those with diabetes, cancer, obesity and weakened immune systems would be 75% percent of Phase 1A and 1B-eligible people having received a single dose. With the current rate of shipments to the county, all vaccine distributors — including retail pharmacies who get their shipments from the federal government — are "only able to do about 4,000 doses per week," meaning it would take "eight to 10 weeks to get to that point," McKnight said.
"We're hopeful. We're looking ahead to getting more vaccine, basically, and that would help us move quick and be able to expand eligibility quicker than eight to 10 weeks, and that's what I'm hopeful for," she said.
To date, McLean County has given out around 24,400 vaccines, according to IDPH data. Just more than 3% of the county's population — around 5,540 people — is considered fully vaccinated after having both shots.