Shipping delays force cancellation of vaccine clinics in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in McLean County has been canceled after severe weather conditions delayed an expected shipment of 500 doses this week.

The cancellation will affect at least 900 people, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said, some of whom had rescheduled their second dose from Tuesday to Friday.

McKnight said MCHD will be contacting people individually via email to reschedule the appointments.

The weather-related delays also mean a postponement of first-dose appointments next week, which usually open during the midday each Thursday. The four clinics that are still slated to happen next week are all second-dose clinics, McKnight said.

Illinois Department of Public Health "has notified us ... that weekly shipments of COVID-19 vaccine for the next few weeks will be primarily for second doses," McKnight said. "We expect to receive only 500 doses of the vaccine for our entire county next week. At this time, we are not expecting additional first-dose vaccines, nor have we received the vaccine yet. As a result, the McLean County Health Department will not be posting any first-dose appointments for registration, whether that be on our website or through the call center today, or for next week."