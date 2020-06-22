Showers, storms forecast across Central Illinois, and some could be heavy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Thunderstorms and showers dominate the Central Illinois weather forecast for today into tonight, with some systems packing heavy rain, hail and straight line winds to 60 mph, forecasters predict.

But National Weather Service meteorologist Daryl Onton, based in Lincoln, said the effects of the storms could vary widely as the weather front skips around the area.

He characterized the chief hazards as the winds and hail, which could reach up to the size of an inch with the strongest, although isolated, storms.

“And, generally, there is about half an inch of rain forecast in the area for tomorrow, so that will add a fair amount. In Decatur on Saturday you had 1.04 inches recorded at Decatur Airport.”