Six Central Illinois clinics, including Chestnut, receive federal dollars for PPE

BLOOMINGTON — Six Central Illinois clinics — including Chestnut Family Health Center — that provide primary outpatient medical care to low-income patients are among health centers receiving federal money to address the growing coronavirus crisis.
The clinics and amounts received are:
- Chestnut Family Health Center, 702 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington, $53,040.
- Crossing Healthcare, Decatur, $65,504.
- Promise Healthcare, Champaign, $64,779.
- Central Counties Health Centers, Springfield, $64,896.
- SIU Center for Family Medicine, Springfield, $70,401.
- and Macoupin County Public Health Clinic, Carlinville, $57,381.
The money is intended to be used for personal protective equipment (PPE); to test and treat patients for COVID-19, the novel strain of coronavirus; and to expand tele-health capabilities.
"It is essential that we protect our staff members' health so that they can be there for our patients," said Dave Sharar, CEO of Chestnut Health Systems, which includes Chestnut Family Health Center. "Having adequate supplies of personal protective equipment is more important than ever. We're grateful to receive additional funding to that end."
The grants, announced this week by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, are for federally qualified health clinics and are among U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants made possible by legislation that recently passed Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump.
"This federal funding will allow community health clinics to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients we have begun seeing in downstate Illinois," Davis said in a statement.
Lori Laughlin, Chestnut director of marketing and communications, said the grant money will be used to buy PPE, including masks, gloves and gowns. While Chestnut has an adequate supply of PPE, "if this (increasing number of COVID-19 patients) goes on for several more weeks, we're going to need to replenish those supplies," she said.
For all Chestnut programs, patients' symptoms are assessed over the phone, Laughlin said. Patients who describe non-COVID-19 symptoms are treated in person. Patients who describe mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to self-isolate at home, she said. Patients who describe severe COVID-19 symptoms are referred to hospital emergency departments, she said.
