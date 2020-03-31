Six Central Illinois clinics, including Chestnut, receive federal dollars for PPE

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The grants, announced this week by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, are for federally qualified health clinics and are among U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants made possible by legislation that recently passed Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump.

"This federal funding will allow community health clinics to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients we have begun seeing in downstate Illinois," Davis said in a statement.

Lori Laughlin, Chestnut director of marketing and communications, said the grant money will be used to buy PPE, including masks, gloves and gowns. While Chestnut has an adequate supply of PPE, "if this (increasing number of COVID-19 patients) goes on for several more weeks, we're going to need to replenish those supplies," she said.