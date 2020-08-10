Six more COVID cases in McLean County but 22 more recovered, 15 released from isolation

"The more people that someone interacts with, and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," McKnight said. "Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to maintain social distance pose the highest risk."

McKnight advised that people stay home if they are sick, wash hands frequently with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces, and wear a face covering when they can't stay six feet away from people outside their household while in public.

In McLean County, nearly half of the confirmed COVID cases are among people under the age of 30, McKnight said.

"Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep the community safe and show that we care," McKnight said.

Meanwhile, 389 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday. That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.