Six more COVID cases in McLean County but 22 more recovered, 15 released from isolation

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but 22 more people have recovered and 15 more people have been released from isolation.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that six more county residents have tested positive for the novel virus, meaning 645 people have had confirmed cases since March 19 and 132 so far this month.
But 22 more people are out of isolation, meaning 529 of the 645 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered, McKnight said.
One hundred one people remain isolation, compared with 116 on Sunday, McKnight reported. No one was hospitalized, compared with one on Sunday.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the virus but no new deaths have been confirmed in more than a month.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 30,300 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight said. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Sunday dropped to 1.8%, she said.
"The more people that someone interacts with, and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," McKnight said. "Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to maintain social distance pose the highest risk."
McKnight advised that people stay home if they are sick, wash hands frequently with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces, and wear a face covering when they can't stay six feet away from people outside their household while in public.
In McLean County, nearly half of the confirmed COVID cases are among people under the age of 30, McKnight said.
"Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep the community safe and show that we care," McKnight said.
Meanwhile, 389 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday. That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The health department's fourth mobile, rural COVID-19 test site will be open 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.
Both test sites are open to anyone, people may drive up or walk up and a nasal self-swab test is used.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Monday 1,319 new COVID cases and one new death, a Cumberland County woman in her 90s.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 4.1%, IDPH said. As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 352 of them were in intensive care units.
This story will be updated.
