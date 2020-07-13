Six more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID; 56 since July 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, meaning 56 people in the county have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since July 3.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight announced the latest numbers on Monday. All six people are isolating at home.

The six new cases bring to 321 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19.

Of the 321, 257 have recovered (unchanged from Sunday), 47 are at home in isolation (six more than Sunday) and two remain hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday, McKnight said.

In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. That includes two deaths announced last week: a woman in her 70s whose COVID was related to travel and a woman in her 80s who died last month as part of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center outbreak but whose death wasn't classified by the state as COVID-related until late last week.