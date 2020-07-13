Six more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID; 56 since July 3

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, meaning 56 people in the county have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since July 3.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight announced the latest numbers on Monday. All six people are isolating at home.
The six new cases bring to 321 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19.
Of the 321, 257 have recovered (unchanged from Sunday), 47 are at home in isolation (six more than Sunday) and two remain hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday, McKnight said.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. That includes two deaths announced last week: a woman in her 70s whose COVID was related to travel and a woman in her 80s who died last month as part of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center outbreak but whose death wasn't classified by the state as COVID-related until late last week.
McKnight said last week that many of the recent COVID cases in McLean County have been related to travel. She has encouraged residents considering travel to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.
"The case investigations for our most recent cases is still ongoing," McKnight said Monday. "As for an increase in cases, more movement and interaction increases the risk for transmission of the virus. Like much of the country, we are seeing community spread, meaning some who are infected with the virus are not sure how or where they become infected."
More than 16,200 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2 percent and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 12 is 2.2 percent, McKnight said.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Monday, meaning 272 people have been diagnosed in that county since March. Some 185 of those 272 people have recovered.
Logan County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing that county's total to 23. All four are self-isolating. Sixteen of that county's 23 people have recovered.
The COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, served 266 people on Sunday, the highest Sunday number since that test site opened March 28, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Monday.
That site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, bus or may walk up.
McKnight said that, when people are diagnosed, a health department case investigator will check on them, ask them to self-isolate at home and ask with whom they have been in contact.
Identifying contacts and ensuring they don't interact with others is critical in protecting communities from further COVID spead, McKnight said.
"Making a choice to cooperate with your local health department in the fight against COVID-19 can help keep you, your family and your community safe," McKnight said. "Help us slow transmission and answer the call to slow the spread."
