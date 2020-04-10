Six new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County; new total, 75

BLOOMINGTON — Six additional McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of people who have tested positive to 75.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest numbers on Friday on its website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.
Of the 75, 40 have recovered, 29 are at home in isolation, and four are hospitalized. A man and a woman, both in their 70s, died in March.
COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, through May 31, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, for Illinois residents. McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that testing qualifications had been broadened to any health care worker or first responder with or without COVID-19 symptoms and for anyone else age 16 and older with symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
As of Thursday night, about 1,366 people had been tested at the site since it opened March 28.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when they are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.