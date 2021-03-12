Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Normal reopens

NORMAL — Sky Zone this week reopened its Normal location at 300 McKnight Drive in compliance with government guidelines. The indoor trampoline park is operating with reduced capacity to enable social distancing.

The park has also updated cleaning procedures which include daily disinfectant spraying or fogging of the entire facility and increased cleaning during the day. The cleaning uses products approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to for use against the virus that causes COVID-19. More information on the health measures is available at skyzone.com/normal/cleanliness.