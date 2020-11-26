Small Business Saturday, other events planned in Bloomington-Normal

Even though COVID has sidelined many plans, socially distant events are still in the works. Visit pantagraph.com/events/ to see additional activities and submit yours.
Virtual Turkey Trot Run
The free event starts at 8 a.m. Thursday at Miller Park. A kids run, 3-mile race and 1.5-mile race are planned.
Donations to Home Sweet Home Ministries. Coffee, tea and prizes are planned.
This is the 37th year of the event.
Uptown Holiday Windows
The holiday display debuts Saturday and runs through Dec. 31.
It includes a projection display on windows at 1 Uptown Circle; the Magic of Christmas Morning display on the north side of the building where Uptown Circle and North Street meet; and whimsical window installations bookending the projection surfaces facing the Circle.
The projection display with rotating images will loop from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, approximately every 10 minutes in the windows facing the roundabout in Uptown Normal. The physical installations will be viewable during daytime and evening hours.
“The pandemic has impacted opportunities to gather, but it doesn’t hamper our ability to celebrate,” said Adam Fox, Civic Arts manager for the Town of Normal. “Uptown Holiday Windows gives us a chance to highlight the people, traditions and memories of families in our community by sharing images from throughout the years.”
Small Business Saturday in Normal
Uptown Normal businesses are offering various sales for Small Business Saturday.
The unofficial holiday and counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday encourages shoppers to support the economy through local shops.
The Farnsworth Group is sponsoring Shop in Uptown Normal on Small Business Saturday events.
Season of Small
The Bloomington Economic and Community Development Department has partnered up with 30 downtown Bloomington businesses for "Season of Small." Starting on Small Business Saturday through Dec. 24, shoppers who collect entries in a passport are entered for a gift basket valued at more than $800.
Participating businesses include: Rosie’s Pub, McLean County Arts Center, Red Raccoon Games, Bobzbay, Meltdown Creative Works, Nightshop, Wilson Cycle, Alley Kats Antiques, Common Ground Natural Foods, Refine 309, Main Gallery 404, Lala Boutique, Beck’s Family Florist, 2FruGals Thrift, Vera & Buck Floral Studio, Hip Cat Music School, The Little Art School, Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Vistors Center and Gift Shop, Timothy Kent Gallery & Framing, Specs Around Town, The Bistro, Crossroads Handcrafts of the World, Fox and Hound Hair Studio & Day Spa, The Copy Shop, Bloomington Spice Works, The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room, Inside Out Accessible Art, Von Champs Boutique, The Yarn Garden and Ivy Lane Bakery.
