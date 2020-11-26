Small Business Saturday, other events planned in Bloomington-Normal

Even though COVID has sidelined many plans, socially distant events are still in the works. Visit pantagraph.com/events/ to see additional activities and submit yours.

Virtual Turkey Trot Run

The free event starts at 8 a.m. Thursday at Miller Park. A kids run, 3-mile race and 1.5-mile race are planned.

Donations to Home Sweet Home Ministries. Coffee, tea and prizes are planned.

This is the 37th year of the event.

Uptown Holiday Windows

The holiday display debuts Saturday and runs through Dec. 31.

It includes a projection display on windows at 1 Uptown Circle; the Magic of Christmas Morning display on the north side of the building where Uptown Circle and North Street meet; and whimsical window installations bookending the projection surfaces facing the Circle.

The projection display with rotating images will loop from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, approximately every 10 minutes in the windows facing the roundabout in Uptown Normal. The physical installations will be viewable during daytime and evening hours.